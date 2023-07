The White Sox released Walters on Thursday.

Walters became expendable after the White Sox needed to clear a spot on the Triple-A Charlotte roster for Mike Mayers, whom the team acquired from the Royals on Wednesday. After making one appearance in the majors for the Angels a season ago, Walters had pitched exclusively in the minors since joining the White Sox in April. Between stops with Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham, Walters accrued a 9.64 ERA and 1.86 WHIP over 28 innings.