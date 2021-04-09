Kieboom was optioned to the alternate training site Friday.
The 23-year-old joined the big-league club for the first three games of the season due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak, and he'll head to the alternate site after going 0-for-1 with a walk in two games. Kieboom figures to remain at the alternate site until the Nationals require infield depth.
