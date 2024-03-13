Kieboom cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester by the Nationals on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Kieboom is somehow still just 26 but has never come close to cashing in on the hype he had as a prospect. The fact that he passed through waivers unclaimed shows that the Nationals aren't the only organization down on his long-term outlook. Kieboom should play regularly at Rochester in hopes of earning his way back on the 40-man roster.