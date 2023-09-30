Kieboom went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and an additional run in Friday's 10-6 win over Atlanta.

Kieboom's long ball -- his fourth of the campaign -- was one of five home runs on the night for the Nationals, tying a season high for the club. The 26-year-old has heated up with a .762 OPS over his last 10 games, but he's still been stuck in a timeshare at third base with Ildemaro Vargas as the season winds down.