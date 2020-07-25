Kieboom is dealing with a groin injury but will serve as the designated hitter Saturday against the Yankees, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The injury evidently only hurts when he moves laterally, so he'll be able to hit and run the bases. Saturday's game will be his season debut, as he didn't appear in Thursday's season opener. Exactly how often he'll be in the lineup this year remains to be seen, as he's expected to split time at the hot corner with Asdrubal Cabrera.