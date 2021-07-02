Kieboom is dealing with a knee injury and is unavailable for a promotion to the majors, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The Nationals are without both Jordy Mercer (quadriceps) and Trea Turner (finger), which has left the the team thin along the infield. While that may have put Kieboom in consideration for a promotion, he is unavailable and there is no timeline for his return to the field. Positively, he has performed well with Triple-A Rochester this season, posting a 118 wRC+ and striking out at only an 18.1 percent clip across 166 plate appearances.