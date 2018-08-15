Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Tallies four extra-base knocks
Kieboom went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a triple, a double and a walk for Double-A Harrisburg in its 15-3 win over Erie on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old scored runs each time he reached base in what was perhaps his finest game as a professional. Kieboom has delivered a solid, if unspectacular .269/.327/.425 batting line across 202 plate appearances in the Eastern League, but his age-to-level production in addition to Tuesday's massive performance exemplify the huge upside the shortstop possesses.
