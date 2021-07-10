Mercer (quadriceps) did some base running Friday for the first time since suffering the right quad strain, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Mercer landed on the injured list July 2 and while he's eligible to return Sunday in San Francisco, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nationals wait until after the All-Star break and give him some extra recovery time. Once active, Mercer figures to have a decreased role due to Alcides Escobar's arrival and offensive success.