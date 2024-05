Ruiz went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Mariners.

The 25-year-old catcher has had a rough season so far, and Friday's long ball off George Kirby snapped a 19-game homer drought for Ruiz. Through 31 contests, he's slashing a feeble .171/.207/.270 with three home runs and 10 RBI, but his bat could be waking up -- over his last six starts, he's batting .316 (6-for-19) with two doubles in addition to Friday's blast.