Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Heads to bench
Suzuki is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.
Suzuki had started three of the Nationals' last four games, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he's emerged as the team's top backstop. Manager Dave Martinez still appears inclined to deploy a true timeshare behind the plate, with Yan Gomes' defensive acumen continuing to earn him work. Gomes will thus check into the lineup Thursday in place of Suzuki, who has been the better fantasy producer of the two this season with a .240 average, two home runs and eight RBI in 29 plate appearances.
