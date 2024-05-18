Garcia (heel) isn't in the Nationals' lineup Saturday against the Phillies.
Garcia was a late scratch from Friday's lineup due to a heel injury, and he will take another day to recover Saturday. Ildemaro Vargas will fill in at the keystone and bat second.
