Garcia went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's win over the Mariners.

With the Nationals trailing 1-0, Garcia gave MacKenzie Gore all the support he would need by driving a George Kirby slider over the fence in left-center field. It's the second baseman's second long ball in the last four games and his fifth of the season. After a 3-for-33 swoon in the middle of May, Garcia could be heating up again, going 5-for-16 with six RBI in those last four contests.