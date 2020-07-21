Read is in consideration for one of the final spots on the 30-man roster, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Nats manager Dave Martinez wants to carry a third catcher so he has the flexibility to use Kurt Suzuki as a DH or pinch hitter on the days he's not catching, opening the door for Read to earn a spot. The 26-year-old has also been getting some reps at first base in summer camp, potentially giving him a little more versatility off the bench. Read made his big-league debut in 2017 and has only 22 plate appearances with the Nats to date, but he did slash a solid .275/.317/.546 with 20 homers in 82 games for Triple-A Fresno last season.