Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Dealing with illness
Zimmerman isn't available to play in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros due to an illness, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
The Nationals intended to have Zimmerman make his spring debut Wednesday, but those plans were nixed when he fell victim to a stomach bug that has been going around the clubhouse of late. Per Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, the Nationals are hopeful that with a couple days to recover, Zimmerman will be ready to debut Friday versus the Marlins.
