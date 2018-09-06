Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Drives in three Wednesday
Zimmerman went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals.
Zimmerman singled and scored in the sixth inning before knocking a three-run double and scoring again in the seventh inning. The veteran first baseman has now hit safely in four of the last five games -- including three straight -- slashing .316/.350/.421 with a pair of doubles and five RBI over that stretch.
