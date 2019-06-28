Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Returns from foot injury
Zimmerman (foot) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Zimmerman has been out since late April due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot and has been playing in rehab games at Double-A Harrisburg over the past week. The 34-year-old struggled while playing through the injury with a .213/.302/.373 slash line in 22 games prior to landing on the IL. Zimmerman potentially faces a short leash if he continues to struggle, with Matt Adams and Howie Kendrick both performing well this season.
