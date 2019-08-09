Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: To be activated soon

Zimmerman (foot) is going to be activated "soon", according to manager Dave Martinez, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

He is running at 75-80 percent, and has been hitting and taking groundballs. Once he can run without restrictions, he will either head out on a brief rehab assignment or just join the big-league club right away.

