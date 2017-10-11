Nationals' Tanner Roark: Will not start Game 4

Roark will not take the hill for Game 4 of the NLDS against Chicago on Wednesday, as manager Dusty Baker elected to go with Stephen Strasburg for the contest, Jesse Rogers of ESPNChicago/com reports.

Although Strasburg was initially slated for Game 5 while batting an illness, Baker decided to give him the ball for Game 4 following Tuesday's postponed affair. This likely leaves Roark available out of the bullpen if needed, especially if Strasburg is still feeling relatively under the weather. On the flip side, Roark could start Thursday's Game 5, if it's needed, but it seems more likely that Baker would turn to Gio Gonzalez for the decisive tilt.