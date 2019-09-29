Play

Nationals' Yan Gomes: Sitting out finale

Gomes is not in Sunday's lineup against the Indians.

The Nationals just got Kurt Suzuki back from an elbow injury this weekend, so they are trying to get him up to speed before the postseason. Suzuki is hitting third in the season finale and the two backstops should split time fairly evenly if they make it past the Wild Card Game.

