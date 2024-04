Gomes is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.

Gomes is on the bench for the seventh time in 10 games and appears to have moved into the No. 2 catcher role behind youngster Miguel Amaya, who draws another start Thursday. The 36-year-old is a trusted game caller behind the plate but has taken a big step back with the bat in 2024, posting a .486 OPS while striking out at a career-worst 35.1 percent rate through 37 plate appearances.