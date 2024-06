The Cubs designated Gomes for assignment Wednesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Chicago has signed Tomas Nido to take Gomes' roster spot and serve as the primary backup to top catcher Miguel Amaya. Gomes, who turns 37 years old in July, has a dreadful .421 OPS and 37.5 percent strikeout rate over 33 games this season. He's making $6 million in 2024, and the Cubs will have to eat the remainder of that salary after Gomes clears waivers.