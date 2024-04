Gomes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Padres.

After going hitless in his first nine at-bats, Gomes has rebounded with a hit in three straight games. Tuesday's outing was his first multi-hit performance of the campaign and also marked his first long ball of the season. Gomes has been in a near 50-50 timeshare with Miguel Amaya behind the plate, but he could win some more work back if he can remain a reliable bat.