Senzel was non-tendered by the Reds on Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel went as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and showed well in his rookie season in 2019, but the now 28-year-old has slashed just .232/.296/.344 over his last 273 games dating back to the beginning of the 2020 campaign. He'll look to revitalize his career with a new organization.