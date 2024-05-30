Senzel was removed from Wednesday's win over Atlanta after fouling a ball off his right knee in the second inning, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

The 28-year-old initially remained in the game to finish off his at-bat, drawing a walk before Ildemaro Vargas entered as a pinch runner. All imaging done on Senzel's knee came back negative after the game, per Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com, and the Nationals are hopeful that the 28-year-old infielder will be able to return to the field for Thursday's series finale. However, if he isn't able to play Thursday, Vargas would likely step in as Washington's starting third baseman.