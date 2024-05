Senzel (knee) will start at third base and bat sixth in Thursday's game in Atlanta.

Senzel eventually had to depart Wednesday's contest versus Atlanta after fouling a ball off his right knee in the second inning, but he's back in there the following day. The 28-year-old has experienced a power outage this month, going homerless in 22 games after he hit five over the boards in just 12 contests in April.