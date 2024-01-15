Rodriguez signed a contract with the Fubon Guardians of the Chinese Professional Baseball League on Monday.
Rodriguez, 26, was at one point a well-regarded prospect in the Astros organization and saw action in the big leagues in 2020 and 2021, posting a 4.50 ERA and 11:10 K:BB over nine appearances between those seasons. He's bounced around since then, spending time in independent ball and the Mexican League.
