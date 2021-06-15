The Astros optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Rodriguez was sent back to the minors presumably to clear a spot on the active roster for Lance McCullers (shoulder), who will be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday versus the Rangers. Given that Rodriguez made only three appearances out of the bullpen after being called up from Triple-A on May 30, his demotion doesn't come as a major surprise.
