Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old spent some time with the Astros in mid-April and will rejoin the team Sunday. Rodriguez allowed one run over three innings during his lone big-league appearance this season.
