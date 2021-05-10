Plutko allowed two inherited runners to score and allowed a hit and a walk in one inning to take a blown save Sunday versus Boston. He struck out one.

Plutko can't be fully blamed for the blown save -- starter Dean Kremer allowed consecutive singles to begin the sixth inning before the call to the bullpen was made. Plutko allowed a two-run double to Rafael Devers, with the runs charged to Kremer. The 29-year-old Plutko has been solid this season with a 0.95 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB across 19 innings. He's a versatile option for manager Brandon Hyde, but he's only picked up three holds while often working in lower-leverage situations.