Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Exits with apparent injury
Wojciechowski exited Thursday's game against the Blue Jays with an apparent injury. He allowed four earned runs off six hits and three walks while recording five strikeouts.
The right-hander was visited by the Orioles' training staff who allowed him to stay in the game, but he was pulled after allowing a home run to Randal Grichuk. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point. Through six appearances (five starts) at the major-league level this season, Wojciechowski owns an ERA of 3.60 with a 0.93 WHIP.
More News
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Fans six in win•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Strikes out 10 in win•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Pitches well in loss•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Tabbed to start Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Saddled with second loss•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Draws Sunday start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...