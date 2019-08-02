Wojciechowski exited Thursday's game against the Blue Jays with an apparent injury. He allowed four earned runs off six hits and three walks while recording five strikeouts.

The right-hander was visited by the Orioles' training staff who allowed him to stay in the game, but he was pulled after allowing a home run to Randal Grichuk. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point. Through six appearances (five starts) at the major-league level this season, Wojciechowski owns an ERA of 3.60 with a 0.93 WHIP.