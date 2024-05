Single-A Delmarva placed Tavera on its 7-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder sprain, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Tavera hadn't played since Friday due to the injury. The 19-year-old outfielder has looked overmatched thus far in across his 110 plate appearances in the Carolina League, slashing .173/.264/.214 with a 20.9 percent strikeout rate.