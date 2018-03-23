Orioles' Chance Sisco: Makes Opening Day roster
Sisco will be the backup catcher on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Sisco will begin the season serving as the reserve catcher to Caleb Joseph, but it's expected that the 23-year-old will push the veteran for playing time. Over 10 big-league appearances with the club in September, Sisco went 6-for-18 with two home runs and four RBI. In a corresponding move, the team announced that Andrew Susac would begin the year at Triple-A Norfolk.
