Sisco went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Rays.

Sisco took Chaz Roe deep in the ninth inning to record his fifth homer of the season. He continues to split time behind the dish with Pedro Severino, but has now homered in three of his last four starts. The strong run should help him make a case for more playing time, also improving his line to an impressive .265/.379/.673 mark across 58 plate appearances for the campaign.

