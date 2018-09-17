Sisco (chin/concussion) is unavailable for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Sisco is still in concussion protocol after taking a foul tip off his mask Sunday. He's also dealing with a chin laceration. Consider the backstop day-to-day for now. Austin Wynns and Caleb Joseph will handle catching duties in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories