Sulser (1-1) allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one across one inning to blow the save Wednesday. However, he was credited with a win.

Sulser was called upon to protect an 8-6 lead in the ninth inning. After retiring the first two batters he faced, he allowed two singles and two walks to allow the Phillies to tie the game. Sulser was bailed out by the Orioles' offense after Austin Hays hit an inside -the-park home run to lead off the 10th inning and was credited with the win as a result. Sulser has now blown two saves this season, and has a 5.63 ERA and a 7:5 K:BB. The team has consistently used him in the closer role, though veterans Mychal Givens and Miguel Castro could become options if his struggles continue.