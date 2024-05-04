The Mets recalled Sulser from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

Sulser struggled in his last major-league outing April 13 against the Royals, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over 1.2 frames. He's appeared in six games in Triple-A, posting a 4.50 ERA and 0.88 WHIP over eight innings with Syracuse. Sulser joins right-hander Christian Scott in a call up to the Mets, while left-hander Danny Young and right-hander Dedniel Nunez were optioned to Triple-A Syracuse in corresponding moves.