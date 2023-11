Sulser signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Monday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The deal includes an invitation to the major-league side of spring training. Sulser held a 6.75 ERA over four appearances for the Diamondbacks in 2023 but spent most of the season in the minors. He has collected a 3.87 ERA and 143:62 K:BB over 132.2 career innings.