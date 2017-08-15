Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Looking towards September return
Hardy (wrist) is progressing in his rehab and aiming for a September return, Rich Dubroff of MLB.com reports.
Hardy is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week as he has finally worked his way beyond dry swings and into soft toss. Considering the Orioles have the red-hot Tim Beckham at shortstop -- with a .491/.509/.868 batting line in 13 games for Baltimore -- they have little incentive to rush Hardy back to the majors. Look for him to come back when rosters expand in September or shortly after.
More News
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Increasing rehab activity•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Will be starting shortstop upon return from DL•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Expects to be cleared by end of month•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Heals one of two broken bones•
-
Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Progressing from wrist and rib injury•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...