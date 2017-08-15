Play

Orioles' J.J. Hardy: Looking towards September return

Hardy (wrist) is progressing in his rehab and aiming for a September return, Rich Dubroff of MLB.com reports.

Hardy is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week as he has finally worked his way beyond dry swings and into soft toss. Considering the Orioles have the red-hot Tim Beckham at shortstop -- with a .491/.509/.868 batting line in 13 games for Baltimore -- they have little incentive to rush Hardy back to the majors. Look for him to come back when rosters expand in September or shortly after.

