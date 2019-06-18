J.J. Hardy: Career likely over
Hardy declined to admit that he's retired from professional baseball, but the 36-year-old recently acknowledged that he's not actively pursuing any playing opportunities, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. "I guess it would probably take a lot, but I'm not going to go out there and say that I'm completely done," Hardy said. "If you look at it realistically, probably. But I'm not going to come out and say it."
Hardy hasn't appeared in an MLB game since October 2017 and didn't even land an invitation to big-league spring training either of the past two years. At this point, Hardy would probably have to revive his career in the independent ranks if he were serious about playing, but that's an unlikely outcome for a player who made more than $80 million over parts of 13 seasons in the big leagues. Hardy won three Gold Gloves and earned two All-Star nods while batting .256 over 1,561 career regular-season contests with the Brewers, Twins and Orioles.
