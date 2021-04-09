site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pat Valaika: Optioned to alternate site
Valaika was optioned to the Orioles' alternate site Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
He is 1-for-9 with two strikeouts and a walk through four games. A corresponding move has not yet been announced. Valaika will provide organizational infield depth throughout the year.
