site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-pat-valaika-inks-minors-deal | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Pat Valaika: Inks minors deal
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Valaika signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners on March 25.
He is 0-for-2 with a walk through one game for Triple-A Tacoma. The 30-year-old utility man last played in the majors in 2021 with Baltimore.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read