The Dodgers acquired Valaika from the Mariners on Tuesday, Alex Freedman of the Oklahoma City Dodgers reports.

Seattle is presumably getting cash considerations in return. Valaika has not appeared in a major-league game since 2021 and was slashing .240/.343/.405 with four home runs and one stolen base through 38 games this season with Triple-A Tacoma. He'll be stationed at Triple-A Oklahoma City.