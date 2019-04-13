Nunez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday against the Red Sox.

Nunez brought the Orioles within two runs in the top of the ninth with a two-run blast to left center, but their rally fell short. Following his most recent performance, Nunez is batting .250 (11-for-44) through 13 games this season, though he's recorded just three extra-base hits in the early going.

