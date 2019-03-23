Orioles' Renato Nunez: Playing again Saturday
Nunez (biceps) will serve as the Orioles' designated hitter and bat fifth Saturday in the team's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Nunez came off the bench as the Orioles' DH in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Blue Jays, popping out and drawing a walk in his two plate appearances. Per Kubatko, Nunez acknowledged that his sore right biceps feels better Saturday, so he'll move into the starting nine and potentially pick up an extra at-bat or two. Nunez noted tha he still feels a twinge when he throws, however, so the 24-year-old may not be ready to handle duties at third base when the Orioles open their regular season March 28 versus the Yankees.
