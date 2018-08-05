Nunez will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Nunez went 9-for-20 with three runs and two RBI while starting the previous five games and has seemingly displaced Danny Valencia as the club's primary third baseman. Since Valencia isn't viewed as a part of the rebuilding Orioles' future plans, Nunez seems poised to stick in an everyday role for most of the second half so long as his production doesn't totally tank.

