Orioles' Renato Nunez: Serving as everyday third baseman
Nunez will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Nunez went 9-for-20 with three runs and two RBI while starting the previous five games and has seemingly displaced Danny Valencia as the club's primary third baseman. Since Valencia isn't viewed as a part of the rebuilding Orioles' future plans, Nunez seems poised to stick in an everyday role for most of the second half so long as his production doesn't totally tank.
More News
-
Orioles' Renato Nunez: Collects two RBI•
-
Orioles' Renato Nunez: Absent from Saturday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Renato Nunez: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Renato Nunez: Earns third straight start•
-
Orioles' Renato Nunez: Contract purchased from minors•
-
Orioles' Renato Nunez: Outrighted to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...