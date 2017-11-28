Orioles' Ruben Tejada: Re-signs with Orioles
Tejada was re-signed by the Orioles on a minor-league contract, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Tejada spent some time as the Orioles' starting shortstop last season after J.J. Hardy got injured, but hit just .230/.293/.283 with five RBI in 41 games and was ultimately unseated by Tim Beckham after he was acquired from the Rays. He stuck around in a utility role before being designated for assignment to clear room for Ryan Flaherty's activation from the disabled list. With Flaherty headed to free agency, Tejada should compete for a role as the Orioles' utility man in 2018.
More News
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...