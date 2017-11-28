Tejada was re-signed by the Orioles on a minor-league contract, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Tejada spent some time as the Orioles' starting shortstop last season after J.J. Hardy got injured, but hit just .230/.293/.283 with five RBI in 41 games and was ultimately unseated by Tim Beckham after he was acquired from the Rays. He stuck around in a utility role before being designated for assignment to clear room for Ryan Flaherty's activation from the disabled list. With Flaherty headed to free agency, Tejada should compete for a role as the Orioles' utility man in 2018.