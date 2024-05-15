Lesko has walked more batters (23) than he has struck out (22) through 19 innings (six starts) for High-A Fort Wayne.

Things have been particularly bad for Lesko of late, as has allowed 15 earned runs while walking 13 batters and hitting five batsmen over seven innings in his last three starts. Lesko made his return from Tommy John surgery last year and walked 11 in 12 innings for the Tin Caps, but the hope was that his control was lagging behind in his first year back from surgery. He has now walked 34 batters in 31 career innings in the Midwest League.