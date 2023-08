Lesko was promoted from Single-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne on Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lesko spent the past month with the Single-A club and posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 16 innings over five outings. He spent the start of the season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery but will have a chance to compete at the High-A level late in the year.