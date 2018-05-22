Reyes went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's game against the Nationals.

According to Statcast, Reyes' first MLB homer traveled 398 feet and had a 108.1 mph exit velocity. It was a beneficial matchup for the hulking right-handed slugger, who got the start in right field and hit fifth against lefty Gio Gonzalez, against whom he hit the homer. Franchy Cordero is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury and Wil Myers is still on the disabled list with an oblique injury, so Reyes should have a bit more leash to carve out a role in the Padres' outfield. However, he will need to get to his power more consistently while striking out a bit less (7:1 K:BB in 21 plate appearances) in order to stick once everyone is healthy.