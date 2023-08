The Nationals reinstated Reyes (undisclosed) from the injured list Friday and released him, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Reyes hadn't played in a game with Triple-A Rochester since early July, and he'll now attempt to latch on with his third organization of the season. The 28-year-old is slashing .217/.317/.392 across 167 plate appearances in Triple-A this season, so there's a decent chance he at least gets a minor-league contract from another team.